Cocke County Mayor’s Office distributing free facemasks

By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cocke County Mayor’s Office announced it will offer free KN95, surgical, and cloth masks to anyone living in the county.

Residents can pick up their masks from the mayor’s office located at 360 East Main Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Officials said masks will continue to be distributed throughout the holiday and flu season as supplies last.

The office will be closed on Nov. 26 and 27 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

