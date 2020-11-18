Advertisement

Coronavirus vaccine could be distributed to some within 24 hours after approval

Tennessee officials said Tuesday that, if a vaccine received FDA approval, it could be distributed to certain Tennesseans within 24 hours after approval.
Early results from two companies, Pfizer and Moderna, show over 90 percent effectiveness.
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials said Tuesday that, if a vaccine received FDA approval, it could be distributed to certain Tennesseans within 24 hours after approval.

Governor Bill Lee and Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey made the remarks during a press conference Tuesday afternoon, one day after the state hit a record for new coronavirus cases.

Those doses could be made available to healthcare workers and members of Tennessee’s more vulnerable population. However, both she and Lee made it clear that vaccines for the wider population would not be available in large supply until spring 2021 at the earliest.

Moderna announced recently that it appears that its vaccine is 94.5 percent effective, judging by preliminary data.

