DreamBikes closes, new non-profit to take its place
Two Bikes to take its place and create new way to provide community with reliable transportation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just months ago, managers of DreamBikes in Knoxville learned the Board of Directors decided to close the non-profit nationwide.
While disappointed, the two took time to think about how they could continue to provide the community with bikes at an affordable price.
”We’ve been able to provide so many bikes back to the community at an affordable cost to help people get outside to safely socially distance and spend time with their families that we knew we wanted to continue to do that work. So, when we heard DreamBikes was closing we really had no doubt, you know we had a couple of cups of coffee maybe a couple of beers and knew we were going to move onto the next thing,” said Mitchell Connell, a manager at DreamBikes.
The idea is turning into Two Bikes, another non-profit bike company.
The idea is for every bike purchased the company will give a refurbished bike back to the community.
Two Bikes will open in the Old City in the spring of 2021.
DreamBikes meanwhile will close Saturday, November 21st for the final time.
