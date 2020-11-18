Dry Ice could play crucial role in distributing COVID-19 vaccine in East Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Good news on the COVID vaccine front as Moderna has said that their vaccine is now 94.5 percent effective. The Pfizer vaccine is reporting strong results as well, so now the question is when will hospitals see it? And how will it get there?

WVLT’s Sam Luther spoke with Doctor Browne with Covenant Health today who says he doesn’t yet know an exact date on when Tennessee will get the vaccine. But, according to Governor Bill Lee, Tennessee is one of four states to receive the first pilot doses of the Pfizer vaccine. It could be distributed as soon as December 1, but won’t be widely given out until spring 2021 at the earliest.

The vaccine must be kept at -94 degrees Fahrenheit, which has since caused a major boost in dry ice sales and interest.

According to Knoxville business Knox Fire Extinguisher Company, dry ice can be kept at well over negative 100 degrees which would make it easy to ship the vaccine with.

Multiple companies in or outside the Knoxville area are going to be involved with the shipping of this vaccine, and intend on using dry ice to do it with.

