East Tennessee restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many families' Thanksgiving plans have changed as cases of COVID-19 surge and the weather gets colder making social distancing a challenge.

Restaurants across East Tennessee will be open for the holiday or offering take-home meals for families looking for an option other than cooking at home.

The following restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day:

Calhoun’s

All locations open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Chesapeake’s

500 Henley St, Knoxville, TN (Downtown location)

Serving 10:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Call (865) 673-3433 for reservations

9630 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN (West location)

Serving 11:00 a.m. – 6 p.m. Call (865) 851-9088 for reservations

Copper Cellar West

7316 Kingston Pk, Knoxville, TN

(865) 673-3422

Thanksgiving Buffet open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Copper Cellar Downtown

1807 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville, TN

(865) 673-3411

Thanksgiving Buffet open from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Corner 16

1640 Bob Kirby Rd, Knoxville, TN

Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cracker Barrel

All locations are open at regular hours. Cracker Barrel will be serving a Homestyle Turkey n' Dressing Meal all day.

Fleming’s

11287 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN

Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; (865) 675-9463

Lonesome Dove

100 N Central St, Knoxville, TN

Reservations are required from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. (865) 999-5251

Northshore Brasserie

9430 S. Northshore Dr, Knoxville, TN

Open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; reservations are required (865) 539-5188

Oliver Royale

Located at 5 Market Square, Knoxville, TN and open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call (865) 622-6434 for reservations.

Ruth Chris Steakhouse

Located at 950 Volunteer Landing Ln, Knoxville, TN. The restaurant will be open 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and offer a three-course Thanksgiving feast.

Shoney’s

All locations will be open 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The following restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals to go:

Archer’s BBQ

Archer’s BBQ will be closed on Thanksgiving, but they are taking orders for their famous 14-16 lbs. Smoked Turkey ($55) and 10-12 lbs Smoked Ham ($60) to be picked up 11/24 or 11/25. Orders must be placed by Nov. 21.

Family Meal Knoxville

All Thanksgiving Family Meal orders must be placed by Nov. 22. See the options here.

Flemings

Thanksgiving packages are available for pre-order starting at $180.

The Fresh Market

Holiday meals are available to order from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26. Click here for details.

Full-Service BBQ

Order Full-Service BBQ’s famous smoked turkeys and hams, just in time for the holidays.

Holly’s Gourmet Market and Cafe

View the complete holiday menu here. Call (865) 584 8739 to order.

Kimmie’s Kitchen

Kimmie’s Kitchen is offering various options including turkey, sides and desserts. Orders must be placed no later than one week before Thanksgiving. Click here to view the menu.

Kroger

Kroger has a turkey Thanksgiving dinner and a ham Thanksgiving dinner complete with sides and a pumpkin pie ranging from $55 to $70. Click here for details.

Mimi’s Cafe

Pickup for meals at Mimi’s cafe begins on Nov. 20 and is available through Nov. 25. The restaurant is offering two meal options, one with a turkey, side dishes and desserts and another with ham. Click here for more info.

Publix

Publix has several holiday meal options available. Click here to find out more.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods is offering a holiday meal kit with appetizers, entrées, sides and desserts. Click here to order online.

