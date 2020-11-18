East Tennessee restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day
Restaurants across East Tennessee will be open for the holiday or offering take-home meals for families looking for an option other than cooking at home.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many families' Thanksgiving plans have changed as cases of COVID-19 surge and the weather gets colder making social distancing a challenge.
The following restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day:
Calhoun’s
All locations open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Chesapeake’s
500 Henley St, Knoxville, TN (Downtown location)
Serving 10:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Call (865) 673-3433 for reservations
9630 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN (West location)
Serving 11:00 a.m. – 6 p.m. Call (865) 851-9088 for reservations
Copper Cellar West
7316 Kingston Pk, Knoxville, TN
(865) 673-3422
Thanksgiving Buffet open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Copper Cellar Downtown
1807 Cumberland Ave, Knoxville, TN
(865) 673-3411
Thanksgiving Buffet open from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Corner 16
1640 Bob Kirby Rd, Knoxville, TN
Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Cracker Barrel
All locations are open at regular hours. Cracker Barrel will be serving a Homestyle Turkey n' Dressing Meal all day.
Fleming’s
11287 Parkside Dr, Knoxville, TN
Open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; (865) 675-9463
Lonesome Dove
100 N Central St, Knoxville, TN
Reservations are required from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. (865) 999-5251
Northshore Brasserie
9430 S. Northshore Dr, Knoxville, TN
Open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; reservations are required (865) 539-5188
Oliver Royale
Located at 5 Market Square, Knoxville, TN and open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call (865) 622-6434 for reservations.
Located at 950 Volunteer Landing Ln, Knoxville, TN. The restaurant will be open 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and offer a three-course Thanksgiving feast.
Shoney’s
All locations will be open 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
The following restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals to go:
Archer’s BBQ
Archer’s BBQ will be closed on Thanksgiving, but they are taking orders for their famous 14-16 lbs. Smoked Turkey ($55) and 10-12 lbs Smoked Ham ($60) to be picked up 11/24 or 11/25. Orders must be placed by Nov. 21.
Family Meal Knoxville
All Thanksgiving Family Meal orders must be placed by Nov. 22. See the options here.
Flemings
Thanksgiving packages are available for pre-order starting at $180.
The Fresh Market
Holiday meals are available to order from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26. Click here for details.
Full-Service BBQ
Order Full-Service BBQ’s famous smoked turkeys and hams, just in time for the holidays.
Holly’s Gourmet Market and Cafe
View the complete holiday menu here. Call (865) 584 8739 to order.
Kimmie’s Kitchen
Kimmie’s Kitchen is offering various options including turkey, sides and desserts. Orders must be placed no later than one week before Thanksgiving. Click here to view the menu.
Kroger
Kroger has a turkey Thanksgiving dinner and a ham Thanksgiving dinner complete with sides and a pumpkin pie ranging from $55 to $70. Click here for details.
Mimi’s Cafe
Pickup for meals at Mimi’s cafe begins on Nov. 20 and is available through Nov. 25. The restaurant is offering two meal options, one with a turkey, side dishes and desserts and another with ham. Click here for more info.
Publix
Publix has several holiday meal options available. Click here to find out more.
Whole Foods
Whole Foods is offering a holiday meal kit with appetizers, entrées, sides and desserts. Click here to order online.
