Festival of Trees planned for Gatlinburg over Thanksgiving

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A nearly 50-year tradition for locals and visitors to Gatlinburg over the Thanksgiving weekend will continue in 2020.

Set up began Tuesday for the Gatlinburg Festival of Trees. This year comes with changes to adhere to the Tennessee Pledge during COVID-19.

The Festival of Trees runs from November 25th to November 29th and promises to provide holiday cheer and memories for families to kick off the holiday season.

Mignonne Coykendall with Hospitality Solutions, the presenting sponsor, says this year’s attendance will be limited, but still free to the public.

“We’ve got some gorgeous trees this year, the designers have come from all over. Everyone has just been thrilled to be a part of it. It’s just come together wonderfully. We cannot wait for you to come see our Winter Wonderland,” said Coykendall.

The event features trees, garland, wreaths and more for the holidays and it’s all for sale to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation.

The festival’s 46th Anniversary year brought in a donation of more than $55,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and $12,000 to the Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce Foundation Scholarship Fund.

