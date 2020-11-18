Advertisement

Festival of Trees planned for Gatlinburg over Thanksgiving

By Kyle Grainger
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A nearly 50-year tradition for locals and visitors to Gatlinburg over the Thanksgiving weekend will continue in 2020.

Set up began Tuesday for the Gatlinburg Festival of Trees. This year comes with changes to adhere to the Tennessee Pledge during COVID-19.

The Festival of Trees runs from November 25th to November 29th and promises to provide holiday cheer and memories for families to kick off the holiday season.

Mignonne Coykendall with Hospitality Solutions, the presenting sponsor, says this year’s attendance will be limited, but still free to the public.

“We’ve got some gorgeous trees this year, the designers have come from all over. Everyone has just been thrilled to be a part of it. It’s just come together wonderfully. We cannot wait for you to come see our Winter Wonderland,” said Coykendall.

The event features trees, garland, wreaths and more for the holidays and it’s all for sale to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation.

The festival’s 46th Anniversary year brought in a donation of more than $55,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and $12,000 to the Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce Foundation Scholarship Fund.

For ticket information visit the Festival of Trees website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says a missing boy used a tarp for a shelter while lost in the woods.
Missing boy made tarp shelter in the woods to survive overnight before being rescued, TBI says
(Photo by Randy Davis)
Knoxville’s Golden Corral closes permanently due to COVID-19 issues
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
White House reverses course on call for Tennessee statewide mask mandate
Frank Barron sprang into action and went to check on his 68-year-old neighbor, only to find him...
Victim in Knoxville armed robbery cried for help, witness said
Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested after a shooting at a North Carolina...
3 arrested after teen killed at NC Walmart

Latest News

Blake Thomas is believed to be in the East Ridge area
Chattanooga police searching for ‘endangered runaway’ child
The outside of The Village Mercantile with construction equipment in the background.
Knoxville business determined to stay open amid pandemic and construction
Tenn. man provides free pizza to people in need
Teachers found ways to incorporate the character curriculum into different subjects
Character education at Crossville school taught students empathy
The University of Tennessee Medical Center was mentioned in the US News Best Hospital report. /...
Knoxville hospital heads asking for help adhering to COVID-19 protocols