Food City collects food for people and pets

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) – Food City has stepped up to help feed people and pets in local communities this month.

Food City has launched what it calls Friends & Pets in Need Holiday Food Drive.

So here’s how you can help, pick up a specially marked bag both for pets and humans that’s marked for $10. Those bags will be near the front of the store.

That food will then be donated to help feed people right in your neighborhood.

“There’s always a need, especially during the holidays. We always try to help in the communities which we do business. So I think the really neat thing about it is where you buy your bag, that’s where it’s going to help that community,” said Betsi James, with Food City.

Food City plans to collect these bags until December 31st.

The food is already going to use in Sevier County. The Sevier County Food Ministries have been giving out the food purchased to neighbors in need.

Food can be purchased at any Food City location.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.