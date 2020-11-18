Advertisement

From stray to K-9: Shelter dog becomes newest member of Owego Police Department

Unlike most police dogs, who come from overseas and cost upwards of $10,000, Maggie was a stray.
Officer Andrew Pike is seen with his K-9 partner Maggie
Officer Andrew Pike is seen with his K-9 partner Maggie(CBS)
By Arial Starks
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS)- Maggie, the newest member of the Owego Police Department in New York, isn’t your typical K-9, according to her partner, Officer Andrew Pike. Unlike most police dogs, who come from overseas and cost upwards of $10,000, Maggie was a stray.

The pitbull-malinois mix was adopted from a shelter and returned twice. Her high energy level might have made her a tough fit with a family — but she’s perfect for police work.

“There’s no better partner,” said Pike.

Officer Andrew Pike is seen with his K-9 partner Maggie
Officer Andrew Pike is seen with his K-9 partner Maggie(CBS)

She came to Owego thanks to the Southern Tier Police Canine Association, which finds shelter dogs, trains them, and places them for free.

“We’re matching up with departments who can’t afford to have a dog on their own,” Sergeant Rick McCulskey, president of the Southern Tier Police Canine Association, explained.

Pike said Maggie is a policeman’s best friend. When Pike was asked if he’s going to want to work with a human partner someday, he replied, “Probably not after this. I mean, it’s going to take a pretty special human to replace her.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says a missing boy used a tarp for a shelter while lost in the woods.
Missing boy made tarp shelter in the woods to survive overnight before being rescued, TBI says
(Photo by Randy Davis)
Knoxville’s Golden Corral closes permanently due to COVID-19 issues
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
White House reverses course on call for Tennessee statewide mask mandate
Frank Barron sprang into action and went to check on his 68-year-old neighbor, only to find him...
Victim in Knoxville armed robbery cried for help, witness said
Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested after a shooting at a North Carolina...
3 arrested after teen killed at NC Walmart

Latest News

Blake Thomas is believed to be in the East Ridge area
Chattanooga police searching for ‘endangered runaway’ child
The outside of The Village Mercantile with construction equipment in the background.
Knoxville business determined to stay open amid pandemic and construction
Tenn. man provides free pizza to people in need
Teachers found ways to incorporate the character curriculum into different subjects
Character education at Crossville school taught students empathy
The University of Tennessee Medical Center was mentioned in the US News Best Hospital report. /...
Knoxville hospital heads asking for help adhering to COVID-19 protocols