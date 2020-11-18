Frosty cold to chilly, but warming trend ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cold snap settles in mid-week, but the good news is that it’s brief. The afternoons bounce back to “normal” faster than our overnights, but we’ll continue to warm before clouds and rain moves in again. We’re tracking showers to start Thanksgiving week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a clear and COLD start to Wednesday. Now that the winds are backing off, the the chill settles in. We’re starting the day in the mid to upper 20s. If your car sat out overnight, then you need some frost scraping time. There is still a light breeze every so often that makes us feel colder.

Wednesday is a beautiful but chilly day. We’re warming to around 54 degrees, which is 5 degrees below average. At least it’s sunny and the wind is light.

Tonight is all clear again, allowing temperatures near freezing again. We’ll have some more frost to kick off Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday recovers nicely to a seasonable high of 61 degrees, and that sunshine sticks around.

By Friday, we’ll continue to warm to mid 60s. Saturday is mostly sunny and warmer in the upper 60s.

Clouds increase Sunday, ahead of rain chances. As of now, scattered showers arrive Sunday night into Monday, as another cold front moves our way. Tuesday has a lull in rainfall and some breaks in the clouds, then some more showers arrive Wednesday. By this point highs in the upper 50s, just ahead of Thanksgiving.

