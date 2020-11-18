Advertisement

Gov. Lee says vaccines ready for distribution in Tennessee as early as Dec. 1

According to Governor Bill Lee and Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey, widespread distribution of the vaccine, however, would likely not be available until spring at the earliest.
Gov. Bill Lee addresses media
Gov. Bill Lee addresses media(WVLT News)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials announced the state will be ready to begin distribution of COVID-19 vaccines as early as December 1.

According to Governor Bill Lee and Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey, widespread distribution of the vaccine, however, would likely not be available until spring at the earliest.

“One of the most important aspects of our response is building a dependable infrastructure to distribute the approved COVID-19 vaccines as they become available in our state. Every day we’re one step closer to a safe and effective vaccine,” Lee said.

When a vaccine is approved by the FDA, officials said doses will be available to healthcare professionals and vulnerable populations first. The vaccines could be made available to those populations as soon as 24 hours after FDA approval.

“We believe that the efforts over the last nine months have been comprehensive and will ensure a safe solution for Tennesseans and will not require any additional approval at the state level,” Piercey said.

Both companies' vaccines reported a more than 90 percent efficacy rate.

Tennessee officials released a vaccination plan with three phases of distribution. Frontline healthcare workers and first responders and first to receive the vaccine followed by outpatient healthcare workers and high-risk groups.

Teachers and child-care staff are considered at “moderate risk” and comprise the second phase of the distribution plan before it is available to the general population.

“Until we have a widespread distribution of the COVID-19 vaccination available, holidays and routine choices that we make this year should look different,” Lee said.

Lee urged Tennesseans to rethink their holiday plans as cases surge across the country.

He said his family canceled their own Thanksgiving family gathering for the first time in his life and encouraged Tennesseans to reconsider large gatherings.

