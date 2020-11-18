Advertisement

Popular ‘100 Favorite Trails of the Smokies’ hiking guide updated for first time in more than two decades

Hikers can use the map to choose and keep track of trails, 27 of which are found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Great Smoky Mountains National Park(Ashley Wood)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountain Association partnered with the Carolina Mountain Club to release an updated version of its popular “100 Favorite Trails of the Smokies” map and guide.

The newly released map is the first update in more than 25 years. The map, which has become a staple among hikers, features a full-color map on waterproof paper.

The map was originally created in 1966 by Bernard Elias. Upon his death in 2010, Elias, a charter member of the Sierra Club Appalachian Trail Conservancy, proclaimed the map to be the greatest accomplishment of his life.

“Bernard was one of the great environmentalists of Asheville and the sole person responsible for maintaining the map,” said Steve Kemp, former interpretive products and services director at Great Smoky Mountains Association. “He would hike 10 to 12 trails a year and update the information using a special shorthand he had created.”

Elias updated the “100 Favorite Trails” map 13 times until its last printing in 1993 when his age prevented him from completing many of the map’s trails. After that, the map went out of print until Kemp found a copy in a North Carolina bookstore.

Kemp researched the book and discovered they were widely-sought after and selling online for up to $300. In 2014, he reached out to the Carolina Mountain Club about printing a long-overdue update.

“I was asked to coordinate with our hike leaders and members to review the hikes selected, hike the trails, use the CMC database to verify driving directions, and write and review the trail descriptions,” Carolina Mountain Club council member Steven Pierce said. “We also updated all the GPS tracks for the map. In all, more than 35 CMC hike leaders and members participated in the project.”

The updated version of the map focuses on day hikes varying in length throughout the Smokies and the Blue Ridge Mountains.

The newly updated map and guide are available for $12.95 in the park’s visitor center bookstores and at GSMA’s online store, smokiesinformation.org.

