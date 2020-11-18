Advertisement

Ingles partnering with government to provide COVID-19 vaccine

Ingles announced it has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to assist with administering the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.
The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file for emergency use authorization.(CNN Newsource)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ingles announced it has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to assist with administering the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

A release from the company said Ingles Pharmacies will receive the vaccine once it’s approved for use. Tennessee officials announced the state will be ready to begin distribution of COVID-19 vaccines as early as December 1.

“We are honored to have been selected to partake in the plan to maximize access to COVID-19 vaccines and to serve our patients and communities; our goal is to provide convenient and safe administration of vaccines,” said Ron Freeman, Chief Financial Officer.

Both Moderna and Pfizer have reported efficiency rates for their vaccines over 90 percent based on preliminary data.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

