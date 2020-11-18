KaTom expands facility bringing 100 new jobs to East Tennessee

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A growing restaurant supply company in Sevier County has opened its latest expansion and with that, the need for more people to work has grown.

KaTom, the 10th largest restaurant equipment dealer, has opened a new 50-thousand square foot of warehouse space. A ribbon-cutting was held on Wednesday, but they moved into the new space in September.

Owner Patricia Bible says it didn’t take long for them to almost be out of room again.

“We thought we’d have probably 50% space left over to fill this new expansion and here we are again looking at a full expansion ready to shovel in for another extension before the end of second-quarter next year,” said Bible.

The new expansion area was built solely for refrigeration and cooking equipment which Bible says is very popular right now. She’s also chosen to keep stocked up on inventory during the Covid crisis, so now she’s got the supplies many people are looking for in the restaurant industry.

“KaTom has chosen to double down on inventory and to really push forward and to in a hot presence standpoint of the supply chain and it’s proven to be very, very positive for KaTom,” Bible said. “It has not slowed the refrigeration need, because there’s a fear that there’s going to be a supply chain shortage of food and so people are looking for freezer space and we are selling every freezer we can get our hands on.”

While this expansion is fresh, Bible says she’s already looking at how to build another 150-thousand square feet. This new addition brings the need for 100 new jobs to the company.

KaTom has grown form 10 employees in 1987 to more than 200 today.

Sevier County has been impacted by KaTom’s move to Sevierville in 2012.

“This expansion is due to the great success of KaTom,” said County Mayor Larry Waters. “They are a tremendous corporate citizen in Sevier County. The county is fortunate to that they chose to locate here.”

KaTom was recognized in 2014 and 2015 as one of the 50 fastest-growing woman-led businesses in America by the Women Presidents' Organization and American Express.

