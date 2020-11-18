Advertisement

Kentucky businesses brace for new COVID-19 restrictions

By Jim Stratman
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear said he will impose new restrictions after our deadliest day since the pandemic came to Kentucky.

We expect those restrictions to be announced Wednesday, and that could mean local businesses are impacted again.

Local businesses, like Winchell’s in Lexington, were hit-hard back in March when COVID-19 first took hold of Kentucky. Co-owner Grahm Waller tells us he got through that.

Now, with more restrictions believed to be on the way, he says he’s focused on making sure he can change and adapt.

“This is not a time to panic or get anxious. This is a time to focus," Waller said. "When it’s tough times, that’s when you really have to concentrate and really focus, watch every little detail, really pay attention, and do the best you can do.”

Waller says at the time of the first shutdown business was doing well and after a six-week hiatus he reopened this door, but he had to make a number of changes.

He adjusted schedules, adjusted hours and made sure that his business was able to social distance.

“Cut the labor, cut the menu, cut the hours, we did all of it,” Waller said. "I mean, we had a plan that worked, honestly, you know it was pretty precise.”

That’s why he feels that Winchell’s can withstand more restrictions, but there’s something he thinks would be too damaging to the state overall.

"We can’t do another shutdown in mind. You know public safety is first and foremost obviously, but a shutdown is devastating,” Waller said. “They want to do restrictions, they want to tweek our hours a little bit, that’s something that we can work with, but we’re just knocking on wood that there’s no full shutdown.”

Waller says he hopes the governor will look at all industries and not single in on his, saying that the problem needs to be addressed in the community, not in a specific industry.

“You know there is no right or wrong answer with how to deal with a two-year, 24-month, hundred-year pandemic and you know it’s tough, and we kind of learn as we go," Waller said. "We just want to make sure they’re not over-focusing on one industry.”

Waller says he’s not worried about what the governor might say, but he does want to know. He expected about 18-24 months to recover from the pandemic and now he just wants to make sure he has the best plan in place.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says a missing boy used a tarp for a shelter while lost in the woods.
Missing boy made tarp shelter in the woods to survive overnight before being rescued, TBI says
(Photo by Randy Davis)
Knoxville’s Golden Corral closes permanently due to COVID-19 issues
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
White House reverses course on call for Tennessee statewide mask mandate
Frank Barron sprang into action and went to check on his 68-year-old neighbor, only to find him...
Victim in Knoxville armed robbery cried for help, witness said
Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested after a shooting at a North Carolina...
3 arrested after teen killed at NC Walmart

Latest News

Blake Thomas is believed to be in the East Ridge area
Chattanooga police searching for ‘endangered runaway’ child
The outside of The Village Mercantile with construction equipment in the background.
Knoxville business determined to stay open amid pandemic and construction
Tenn. man provides free pizza to people in need
Teachers found ways to incorporate the character curriculum into different subjects
Character education at Crossville school taught students empathy
The University of Tennessee Medical Center was mentioned in the US News Best Hospital report. /...
Knoxville hospital heads asking for help adhering to COVID-19 protocols