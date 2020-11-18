Kentucky restrictions limit gatherings of 8 or less, suspends in-person learning

(WVLT/WKYT) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced new restrictions in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Beshear announced that small gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 8 people or less and include your current household plus one other household.

The new restrictions begin November 20 and are slated to continue through December 13. They also limit weddings and funerals to 25 people, but it doesn’t include places of worship.

The governor also announced public and private schools K-12 in the state are to temporarily suspend in-person learning and go back to virtual learning beginning November 23. Middle and high school students will be able to continue in-person learning January 4.

Large group activities will be prohibited beginning November 20. Gyms, fitness centers and pools are limited to 33 percent occupancy, Gov. Beshear said during the press conference.

Gov. Beshear also addressed restaurants and bars, saying indoor seating at establishments will be prohibited in the state starting November 20 and to-go, take out and patio seating only will be allowed.

Beshear acknowledged that these changes will negatively affect business for those groups and in turn announced a $40 million COVID-19 relief fund to help out small businesses in the food and drink industry. Businesses who don’t have at least 50 percent of sales from drive-thru service will be eligible to apply for up to $20,000 in assistance from the fund.

Beshear added that there would not be another shutdown, instead, he wants to implement the mentioned steps to slow the spread of the virus.

