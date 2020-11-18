Advertisement

Kentucky restrictions limit gatherings of 8 or less, suspends in-person learning

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced new restrictions in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
By Arial Starks and Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/WKYT) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced new restrictions in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Beshear announced that small gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 8 people or less and include your current household plus one other household.

The new restrictions begin November 20 and are slated to continue through December 13. They also limit weddings and funerals to 25 people, but it doesn’t include places of worship.

The governor also announced public and private schools K-12 in the state are to temporarily suspend in-person learning and go back to virtual learning beginning November 23. Middle and high school students will be able to continue in-person learning January 4.

Large group activities will be prohibited beginning November 20. Gyms, fitness centers and pools are limited to 33 percent occupancy, Gov. Beshear said during the press conference.

Gov. Beshear also addressed restaurants and bars, saying indoor seating at establishments will be prohibited in the state starting November 20 and to-go, take out and patio seating only will be allowed.

Beshear acknowledged that these changes will negatively affect business for those groups and in turn announced a $40 million COVID-19 relief fund to help out small businesses in the food and drink industry. Businesses who don’t have at least 50 percent of sales from drive-thru service will be eligible to apply for up to $20,000 in assistance from the fund.

Beshear added that there would not be another shutdown, instead, he wants to implement the mentioned steps to slow the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says a missing boy used a tarp for a shelter while lost in the woods.
Missing boy made tarp shelter in the woods to survive overnight before being rescued, TBI says
(Photo by Randy Davis)
Knoxville’s Golden Corral closes permanently due to COVID-19 issues
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
White House reverses course on call for Tennessee statewide mask mandate
Frank Barron sprang into action and went to check on his 68-year-old neighbor, only to find him...
Victim in Knoxville armed robbery cried for help, witness said
Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested after a shooting at a North Carolina...
3 arrested after teen killed at NC Walmart

Latest News

Blake Thomas is believed to be in the East Ridge area
Chattanooga police searching for ‘endangered runaway’ child
The outside of The Village Mercantile with construction equipment in the background.
Knoxville business determined to stay open amid pandemic and construction
Tenn. man provides free pizza to people in need
Teachers found ways to incorporate the character curriculum into different subjects
Character education at Crossville school taught students empathy
The University of Tennessee Medical Center was mentioned in the US News Best Hospital report. /...
Knoxville hospital heads asking for help adhering to COVID-19 protocols