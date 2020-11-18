Advertisement

KFC embraces a coronavirus future of drive-thru lanes, pickup orders

There are two new store designs
KFC says it will roll out the new designs in three markets next year: West Palm Beach, Florida,...
KFC says it will roll out the new designs in three markets next year: West Palm Beach, Florida, Indianapolis and central Kentucky.(Source: Yum! Brands, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – KFC has unveiled two new restaurant designs for the coronavirus era.

One emphasizes the drive-thru, which made up 60% of the company’s third-quarter sales.

It features two drive-thru lanes, with one dedicated to mobile order pickup.

It includes an outdoor seating area called the “Colonel’s Porch” and an interior dining room smaller than current layouts.

The other design ditches the traditional dining room, giving it less square footage.

Both concepts include a brightly lit red bucket that directs customers to a new “cubby system” for online and pickup orders.

Some locations will have dedicated parking spots for app orders and reserved spaces for DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates delivery drivers.

KFC says it will roll out the new designs in three markets next year: West Palm Beach, Florida, Indianapolis and central Kentucky.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says a missing boy used a tarp for a shelter while lost in the woods.
Missing boy made tarp shelter in the woods to survive overnight before being rescued, TBI says
(Photo by Randy Davis)
Knoxville’s Golden Corral closes permanently due to COVID-19 issues
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
White House reverses course on call for Tennessee statewide mask mandate
Frank Barron sprang into action and went to check on his 68-year-old neighbor, only to find him...
Victim in Knoxville armed robbery cried for help, witness said
Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested after a shooting at a North Carolina...
3 arrested after teen killed at NC Walmart

Latest News

Blake Thomas is believed to be in the East Ridge area
Chattanooga police searching for ‘endangered runaway’ child
The outside of The Village Mercantile with construction equipment in the background.
Knoxville business determined to stay open amid pandemic and construction
Tenn. man provides free pizza to people in need
Teachers found ways to incorporate the character curriculum into different subjects
Character education at Crossville school taught students empathy
The University of Tennessee Medical Center was mentioned in the US News Best Hospital report. /...
Knoxville hospital heads asking for help adhering to COVID-19 protocols