Knoxville business determined to stay open amid pandemic and construction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville business owner is determined to stay open despite challenges from the pandemic and a construction blocking traffic to her store’s Walker Blvd and Broadway entrance.

Monica Lauber is a 4th generation store owner in her family. She started business at the Village Mercantile in 2014.

The store sells salvaged and surplus goods up to 75% off.

Lauber says despite the pandemic and construction hurting her business bottom line, she wants the North Knoxville community to know she’s still there for them.

“They depend on this for food. Many are below the poverty line, many are surviving paycheck to paycheck. We want to be the good. That’s been the motto of the store since its beginning and will continue to be,” says Lauber.

Lauber says she will do everything she can to keep it going. And hopes foot traffic into the store will pick back up soon.

The construction outside of The Village Mercantile is said to take a month to complete.

The Village Mercantile is located at 4503 Walker Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37918

Their hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

