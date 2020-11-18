Knoxville hospital heads asking for help adhering to COVID-19 protocols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - About 8/10 ICU beds are filled in East Tennessee. Doctors and hospital workers are pleading with you -- change what you’re doing to stop covid-19 from getting worse.

Tennova Chief Medical Officer Dr. Frank Beuerlien says it may seem like something small -- but every little bit helps stop the spread.

“Everything that we can do is like a slice of Swiss cheese. Most of it is covered, but there are gaps in everything. Nothing is 100%. A mask is not 100% effective for treatment. Social distancing is not 100%, but if we take each one of those slices of cheese and put them together the holes get covered then we become very effective in preventing the spread of the disease,” said Beuerlein.

He recommends following the 5 core actions-social distancing, mask-wearing, hand washing, cleaning and staying home if you feel sick. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Keith Gray said following those actions is especially important right now.

“Reach down and if you will get a second wind. And if you’re having a hard time doing then ask yourself not why are you doing it for yourself, but who can I dedicate my actions to. That adherence to the five core measures to, to keep our community safe,” said Gray.

