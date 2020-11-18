Knoxville police searching for missing teen
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old.
Police said 14-year-old Christopher Lee Yardley Jr., left his home in the 6400 block of Trousdale overnight. He is described as being 5′10, weighing 115 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes.
Investigators said Christopher was last seen wearing a black denim jacket and black and white checkered vans. If you see him, call 911.
