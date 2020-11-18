Advertisement

KPD searching for missing 20-year-old woman

By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing 20-year-old woman.

According to KPD, Savannah Dillon was last seen at her home on the 7900 block of West Cliff Drive around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16.

Dillon is 5′2″ and weighs approximately 150 pounds. The 20-year-old has brown eyes and brown hair. KPD said she has a limited mental capacity.

Anyone who sees Dillon is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 865-215-7212.

