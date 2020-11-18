Advertisement

‘Layer’ days ahead, with rain leading up to Thanksgiving

More warm temps and sunshine are in the forecast, but rain starts the shortened holiday week
By Ben Cathey
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - TAfter the cold this morning so far this season, we are back near freezing in the valley through Thursday morning.

We start Thanksgiving week off with some morning rain on Monday and Wednesday, but turkey day itself should be dry.

What to expect

If you’re willing to drive, you’ll find some man-made snow above Gatlinburg and the higher terrain of North Carolina. But any “real snow " is not in our forecast anytime soon.

Tonight we have an inversion forming over East Tennessee. The big difference from most nights is at the Plateau in foothills and Southeast Kentucky should be a little bit warmer than Knoxville. Still most will be down here freezing as you wake up and you will need gloves and a coat Thursday morning.

Thursday itself should be beautiful and we finally climb above average. The higher Knoxville should be 61°.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday’s even warmer as were in the middle 60s. I had a few more degrees for that on a Sunfield Saturday. I think a few of us will actually get closer to 70.

While Sunday is overcast, it is still bone dry. The leaves will continue to fall and it’s a good day for raking.

That’s because some rain gets here by early Monday and that will speed up wherever fall colors are still at peak. The rain scoot out of here by early Monday afternoon. We are slightly cooler as we start and 50 and top out around 55°.

More showers are back by early Thursday but Thanksgiving day looks great and will be dry.

Android Users
iPhone Users
Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says a missing boy used a tarp for a shelter while lost in the woods.
Missing boy made tarp shelter in the woods to survive overnight before being rescued, TBI says
(Photo by Randy Davis)
Knoxville’s Golden Corral closes permanently due to COVID-19 issues
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
White House reverses course on call for Tennessee statewide mask mandate
Frank Barron sprang into action and went to check on his 68-year-old neighbor, only to find him...
Victim in Knoxville armed robbery cried for help, witness said
Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested after a shooting at a North Carolina...
3 arrested after teen killed at NC Walmart

Latest News

Your Forecast: Frosty cold to chilly, but warming trend ahead
Chilly today, but Heather says a warming trend is ahead
Way up high at Ober Gatlinburg
Some of the season’s coldest temps arriving
Chilly winds today
Chilly breeze makes your Tuesday feel colder
Temperatures will be a bit below average Tuesday.
Staying cool through midweek