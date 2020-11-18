‘Layer’ days ahead, with rain leading up to Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - TAfter the cold this morning so far this season, we are back near freezing in the valley through Thursday morning.

We start Thanksgiving week off with some morning rain on Monday and Wednesday, but turkey day itself should be dry.

What to expect

If you’re willing to drive, you’ll find some man-made snow above Gatlinburg and the higher terrain of North Carolina. But any “real snow " is not in our forecast anytime soon.

Tonight we have an inversion forming over East Tennessee. The big difference from most nights is at the Plateau in foothills and Southeast Kentucky should be a little bit warmer than Knoxville. Still most will be down here freezing as you wake up and you will need gloves and a coat Thursday morning.

Thursday itself should be beautiful and we finally climb above average. The higher Knoxville should be 61°.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday’s even warmer as were in the middle 60s. I had a few more degrees for that on a Sunfield Saturday. I think a few of us will actually get closer to 70.

While Sunday is overcast, it is still bone dry. The leaves will continue to fall and it’s a good day for raking.

That’s because some rain gets here by early Monday and that will speed up wherever fall colors are still at peak. The rain scoot out of here by early Monday afternoon. We are slightly cooler as we start and 50 and top out around 55°.

More showers are back by early Thursday but Thanksgiving day looks great and will be dry.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

