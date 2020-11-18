Morristown teen and dad desperate for new van, hope for special delivery

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown teen who has spread so much joy in his community is finally getting paid back.

A simple gesture meant to put a smile on your face comes from this 17-year-old living a not so simple life.

Jake Stitt was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy when he was two-years-old, but the illness doesn’t dampen his spirit.

But there is one problem happy can’t fix, traveling is tough for Jake and his ex-military dad, Tim Stitt. The heavy lifting to get Jake in and out of their van causes Tim to lose function in his hands.

“I’m just worried about dropping him. So, I’m going to have to have surgery or a procedure done to fix that," said Tim.

Word of the family’s dire need for a new van was reached from East Tennessee to Morristown actor Michael Abbott, Jr. in New York City.

“By any means necessary, I will make sure that you and your family are able to travel safely something other people take for granted," said Abbott Jr. to Tim and Jake.

The community set up a GoFundMe hoping to raise enough money by Thanksgiving. An ambitious goal that is almost at their fingertips.

Jake Stitt is 17 years old.He loves sports,the outdoors & maintains a busy social life.His father is desperate for a handicapped accessible van in order for Jake to keep living at home.Shed some love & light.PLEASE SHARE!❤️https://t.co/8LgvYdn08B pic.twitter.com/9Tw658bfxF — Michael Abbott Jr. (@mykabit) November 15, 2020

A Knoxville dealership is letting Jake and his dad take an ideal van out for a test ride.

“It just blows your mind. This is God sent,” said Tim.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.