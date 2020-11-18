North Carolina couple wins jackpot after playing same set of numbers for 26 years
A North Carolina couple finally hit the jackpot after playing the same set of numbers for 26 years.
(CNN) -A North Carolina couple finally hit the jackpot after playing the same set of numbers for 26 years.
CNN reported Terry Coggeshall of Durham and his wife took home over $366,000 last week after winning the Cash 5 jackpot.
“These are my wife’s numbers that we’ve been playing for 26 years,” said Coggeshall in a statement from NC Education Lottery. “We started playing them in Florida when we lived there.”
CNN reported the couple came close to winning a few times in the past but never hit it big.
Coggeshall says he purchased his lucky ticket from a grocery store in Chapel Hill.
“I was in the La-Z-Boy as she was standing there watching and she started screaming," said Coggeshall. "She goes, ‘I won, I won!’ And I go, ‘What?!’”
The couple took home $259,425 after taxes.
Coggeshall, a delivery coordinator, plans to use the money towards retirement.
“It takes a lot of stress off. It’ll be a good amount to put away to help with retirement,” he said.
CNN reported the odds of winning the cash 5 drawing are 1 in 962,598.
Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.