North Carolina couple wins jackpot after playing same set of numbers for 26 years

(CNN) -A North Carolina couple finally hit the jackpot after playing the same set of numbers for 26 years.

CNN reported Terry Coggeshall of Durham and his wife took home over $366,000 last week after winning the Cash 5 jackpot.

“These are my wife’s numbers that we’ve been playing for 26 years,” said Coggeshall in a statement from NC Education Lottery. “We started playing them in Florida when we lived there.”

CNN reported the couple came close to winning a few times in the past but never hit it big.

Coggeshall says he purchased his lucky ticket from a grocery store in Chapel Hill.

“I was in the La-Z-Boy as she was standing there watching and she started screaming," said Coggeshall. "She goes, ‘I won, I won!’ And I go, ‘What?!’”

The couple took home $259,425 after taxes.

Coggeshall, a delivery coordinator, plans to use the money towards retirement.

“It takes a lot of stress off. It’ll be a good amount to put away to help with retirement,” he said.

CNN reported the odds of winning the cash 5 drawing are 1 in 962,598.

