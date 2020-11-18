Police: Man who fired at officer fatally shot; K-9 hurt

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (AP) — A man who shot at an officer in his car Tuesday afternoon has died after an exchange of gunfire with police that also injured a K-9 officer, Tennessee authorities said.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Susan Niland says initial reports indicate that just after the officer pulled out of the department parking lot, another vehicle pulled up beside the officer’s car and the suspect fired at him.

Niland says the man drove to an apartment complex, where the suspect got out and shot at pursuing officers, who returned fire.

The man then got back into his car and crashed, Niland says. The suspect had a bullet wound and was declared dead at the hospital, she said.

Niland said officers also discovered that the K-9 had been shot and the dog was taken to a veterinary clinic. La Vergne Police Chief Chip Davis said the K-9 is in stable condition, with additional surgery to follow Wednesday.

Authorities did not name the officers involved or the suspect who died. Niland said the investigation is ongoing.

