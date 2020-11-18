Advertisement

RAM to bring free care clinic to Jamestown

By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Remote Area Medical announced it will host a free two-day clinic in Jamestown Nov. 21-22.

The free clinic will provide medical and dental services to patients by appointments only at Jamestown Supercenter located at 101 Fairgrounds Road.

RAM will provide free eyeglasses to individuals who bring a valid prescription dated within the last year. The glasses will be sent to patients by mail. RAM said no appointments are necessary to request glasses.

RAM will also offer dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, women’s health exams, flu shots and general medical exams. Health officials will also have free colon cancer screening kits available.

Patients interested in being seen during the clinic are asked to call 865-500- 8555, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. to book an appointment.

“We are glad to be bringing this much-needed care to Jamestown, Tennessee,” said Jeff Eastman, RAM CEO. “RAM staff and volunteers have been hard at work developing new procedures for our clinic operations, so we can provide these services to those in need during this time.”

Patients are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes before their appointment time. All patients are required to wear face coverings and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.

