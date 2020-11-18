Advertisement

Resources available to help people dealing with mental health issues

As COVID-19 cases increase, so do people dealing with mental health issues.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We know about some of the effects COVID-19 has on patients physically, but what about mental health? TN Voices, an organization aimed at helping families with mental health, said they’ve seen an increase.

“With the pandemic, we see an increase in the amount of individuals reaching out for services, youth, young adults, and adults. We are blessed to be able to provide telehealth services. So we are still connecting with people and engaging with them so they get the services they need,” said Will Voss, Corporate Compliance Officer and Chair of the TN Voices Cultural Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

Members of the organization were in Morristown for a Rolling Resource fair, passing out backpacks and supplies to people in need.

“We are removing some of the barriers to mental health treatment that exist for Morristown youth including cost, insurance, discrimination and transportation. Every child deserves a healthy mind, and Morristown families need our help," Voss said.

Tennessee residents unemployed or without insurance and in need of mental health services can contact the TN Voices Hope Fund hotline at 615.269.7751.

Tennesseans who need mental health support services can contact staff at 1.800.670.9882. To donate to help fund mental health services for Tennesseans in need, log onto TNVoices.org/Donate.

