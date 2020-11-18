Scammers targeting KUB customers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Utilities Board is warning customers to be alert as more scammers have been reportedly targeting them.

A release from KUB said the scammers are using a KUB phone number. During a scam call, the caller identifies themself as a KUB representative, threatening the customer with utility disconnection unless a balance is paid in a short amount of time.

KUB wants to remind everyone that they will never call to notify customers of pending disconnection. In addition, KUB’s phone number will not appear on caller ID.

Officials said these warning signs are good indications that you have been contacted by a scammer:

“The caller threatens shutoff within a specific time frame – KUB gives final notices on bills and pink door hangers, not calls, for service termination. A call with a threat of shutoff within the hour, two hours, that day, etc., WILL NOT come from KUB.” “The caller requests payment via MoneyPaks, Green Dot Cards, Money Grams, or other prepaid credit cards – KUB does request payment in this form. Once you give the caller the number on any of these cards, the scammer then has access to the funds on the card. These are usually untraceable. This is free money to the scammer.”

Anyone who believes they are experiencing a scam is advised to collect the caller’s name and number, hang up and call KUB at 865-524-2911.

Anyone who would like to verify their KUB account status can visit the KUB website.

