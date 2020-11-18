Advertisement

Scammers targeting KUB customers

By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Utilities Board is warning customers to be alert as more scammers have been reportedly targeting them.

A release from KUB said the scammers are using a KUB phone number. During a scam call, the caller identifies themself as a KUB representative, threatening the customer with utility disconnection unless a balance is paid in a short amount of time.

KUB wants to remind everyone that they will never call to notify customers of pending disconnection. In addition, KUB’s phone number will not appear on caller ID.

Officials said these warning signs are good indications that you have been contacted by a scammer:

  1. “The caller threatens shutoff within a specific time frame – KUB gives final notices on bills and pink door hangers, not calls, for service termination. A call with a threat of shutoff within the hour, two hours, that day, etc., WILL NOT come from KUB.”
  2. “The caller requests payment via MoneyPaks, Green Dot Cards, Money Grams, or other prepaid credit cards – KUB does request payment in this form. Once you give the caller the number on any of these cards, the scammer then has access to the funds on the card. These are usually untraceable. This is free money to the scammer.”

Anyone who believes they are experiencing a scam is advised to collect the caller’s name and number, hang up and call KUB at 865-524-2911.

Anyone who would like to verify their KUB account status can visit the KUB website.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says a missing boy used a tarp for a shelter while lost in the woods.
Missing boy made tarp shelter in the woods to survive overnight before being rescued, TBI says
(Photo by Randy Davis)
Knoxville’s Golden Corral closes permanently due to COVID-19 issues
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
White House reverses course on call for Tennessee statewide mask mandate
Frank Barron sprang into action and went to check on his 68-year-old neighbor, only to find him...
Victim in Knoxville armed robbery cried for help, witness said
Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested after a shooting at a North Carolina...
3 arrested after teen killed at NC Walmart

Latest News

Blake Thomas is believed to be in the East Ridge area
Chattanooga police searching for ‘endangered runaway’ child
The outside of The Village Mercantile with construction equipment in the background.
Knoxville business determined to stay open amid pandemic and construction
Tenn. man provides free pizza to people in need
Teachers found ways to incorporate the character curriculum into different subjects
Character education at Crossville school taught students empathy
The University of Tennessee Medical Center was mentioned in the US News Best Hospital report. /...
Knoxville hospital heads asking for help adhering to COVID-19 protocols