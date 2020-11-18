Sevier County mask mandate extended through Dec. 29

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County officials announced the county’s mask mandate has been extended through December 29.

“Due to the rising number of cases in our county and region, I feel it is necessary to continue the mandate,” said Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters. “I have met with city and county leaders, health officials, local businesses, and tourism officials, and our goal is to protect the health of the residents, employees, and visitors of Sevier County.”

The previous mask mandate was set to expire November 30.

You can find other executive orders for the county here.

