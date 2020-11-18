Advertisement

Special meeting called by Knox County health board as COVID-19 cases rise

The Knox County Board of Health announced a special meeting was scheduled for Friday, November 20, as coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths increase across the state of Tennessee and in Knox County.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
The special meeting agenda is:

  • Knox County Health Department Local Situation Update by Dr. Buchanan
  • Review of Regulations in Other Jurisdictions/States
  • Discuss Options for Further Board of Health Action

As of Wednesday, November 18, Tennessee had recorded 4,048 deaths due to the virus with 1,982 hospitalizations.

On Tuesday, the Knox County Health Department urged residents to practice mask-wearing and social distancing as the virus continues to spread. The department reported seven new deaths and 373 new cases.

Also on Tuesday, Tennessee reached a record coronavirus cases with nearly 8,000.

Health officials expect testing to increase in the days before Thanksgiving, but warned that testing turn around is four to seven days, and they add that testing as a sole strategy isn’t helpful because you can become ill at any point during a two to 14-day incubation period after coming into contact with the virus.

KCHD spokesperson Charity Menafee also warned that herd immunity is not possible without a vaccine, which will likely not be distributed to the general public at large until spring 2021 at the earliest, according to state officials.

The meeting will be held Friday at 5 p.m. via Zoom. You can watch it here.

