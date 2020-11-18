Advertisement

Tenn. man provides free pizza to people in need

A Nashville man is helping people in need with free pizza each week.
(WLUC)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A Nashville man is helping people in need with free pizza each week.

The Free Pizza Dude on Imgur has earned millions of upvotes. WTVF spoke with the man behind the account.

“I’ve been able to carve out this kind of wholesome side of Imgur where people come to my post to help other people,” said Mr. Puckett, the virtual Imgur user with more than 7 million up-votes. “We had all of these people kind of wanting to help, but had no idea how to.”

So far, 4,000 pizzas have been delivered to people in need through the account.

Mr. Puckett said he started the page because he knows what it’s like go hungry and he wants to make people happy.

“I had problems with alcohol and was homeless for four years before I got on Imgur. I knew if I ever got on my feet again, I wanted to do something where we could send food to people that wasn’t rice and beans - that wasn’t food shelf kind of food - something they could really enjoy and remember for some time because I always did and I always remembered the food people sent me,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says a missing boy used a tarp for a shelter while lost in the woods.
Missing boy made tarp shelter in the woods to survive overnight before being rescued, TBI says
(Photo by Randy Davis)
Knoxville’s Golden Corral closes permanently due to COVID-19 issues
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
White House reverses course on call for Tennessee statewide mask mandate
Frank Barron sprang into action and went to check on his 68-year-old neighbor, only to find him...
Victim in Knoxville armed robbery cried for help, witness said
Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested after a shooting at a North Carolina...
3 arrested after teen killed at NC Walmart

Latest News

Blake Thomas is believed to be in the East Ridge area
Chattanooga police searching for ‘endangered runaway’ child
The outside of The Village Mercantile with construction equipment in the background.
Knoxville business determined to stay open amid pandemic and construction
Teachers found ways to incorporate the character curriculum into different subjects
Character education at Crossville school taught students empathy
The University of Tennessee Medical Center was mentioned in the US News Best Hospital report. /...
Knoxville hospital heads asking for help adhering to COVID-19 protocols