Tenn. man provides free pizza to people in need

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - A Nashville man is helping people in need with free pizza each week.

The Free Pizza Dude on Imgur has earned millions of upvotes. WTVF spoke with the man behind the account.

“I’ve been able to carve out this kind of wholesome side of Imgur where people come to my post to help other people,” said Mr. Puckett, the virtual Imgur user with more than 7 million up-votes. “We had all of these people kind of wanting to help, but had no idea how to.”

So far, 4,000 pizzas have been delivered to people in need through the account.

Mr. Puckett said he started the page because he knows what it’s like go hungry and he wants to make people happy.

“I had problems with alcohol and was homeless for four years before I got on Imgur. I knew if I ever got on my feet again, I wanted to do something where we could send food to people that wasn’t rice and beans - that wasn’t food shelf kind of food - something they could really enjoy and remember for some time because I always did and I always remembered the food people sent me,” he said.

