Tenn. teachers union demands hazard pay, statewide mask mandate

(KY3)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Education Association released a list of demands for Governor Bill Lee as COVID-19 cases spike across the state.

Tennessee’s largest organization representing educators throughout the state sent a letter to Lee Monday encouraging him to take action.

“According to the data, COVID active case rates of school staff are consistently higher-sometimes double- the rate of the community those schools serve," TEA President Beth Brown said. “Our number one priority has always been the health, safety and well-being of Tennessee’s students and educators.”

In the letter the TEA encouraged Gov. Lee to take the following actions:

  • call for a mask mandate for all school staff and students;
  • publish firm state guidance for infection thresholds for school closure;
  • provide substantial emergency state school funding for high-quality PPEs, updated HVAC and air quality systems, and additional cleaning services;
  • enforce all CDC guidelines for school operations
  • fund extended educator sick leave for active cases or quarantines
  • issue guidance to prioritize assigning educators with underlying conditions to remote instruction
  • provide additional health benefits and coverage for staff who have been infected
  • provide hazardous duty pay for all staff directly involved with students

Brown said educators are “going into a work situation that is more dangerous than it has ever been," and are working 60, 70, 75 hours per week.

During a press conference, Lee said nearly 1 percent of schools have been forced to close due to COVID-19. Lee said students being in school is still the best option.

“It’s really important that children are in person and are in school. We know that. We know there is less loss of learning as a result of that,” said Lee.

Brown said she agreed with Lee that in-person learning is better than virtual learning, but said if I’m balancing the ability to have in-person instruction versus keeping my students and my colleagues, and myself, and my family safe, I’m going to choose safety every time."

