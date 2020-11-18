Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards announces 2020 finalists

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

For the 18th consecutive year, the top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.

Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on November 5. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II.

Three finalists for each category will be announced by Mike Keith and Amie Wells on the Titans website Wednesday at noon. The three finalists for each award announced will be invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2020 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

“We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”

This is the 36th year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer people will be permitted to attend this year’s awards ceremony. More than 100 people, including the 30 finalists, family members, and coaches are expected to attend the 2020 luncheon.

Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live video stream of the awards will be provided at www.titansonline.com.

2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A Hunter Frame, South PittsburgKyler Parker, Moore CountyJared Stone, South Pittsburg

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A Khalik Ganaway, PeabodyWill Meadows, Meigs CountyLuke Myers, South Greene

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A Anthony Brown, MilanGrey Carroll, AlcoaMartino Owens, Pearl Cohn

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A Troy Parker Hughes, ElizabethtonRivers Hunt, Hardin CountyBryson Rollins, Elizabethton

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A Kalib Fortner, Knoxville CentralPrince Kollie, David CrockettDestin Wade, Summit

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A Jake Briningstool, RavenwoodJalen Hunt, McMinn CountyC.J. Taylor, Warren County

DIVISION II, CLASS A Jon Lewis, DCAAaron Smith, Jackson ChristianGriffin Swinea, Davidson Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AA James Dunn, CAKLangston Patterson, CPADietrick Pennington, ECS

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA B.J. Harris, McCallieDallan Hayden, CBHSD.C. Tabscott, Father Ryan

KICKER OF THE YEAR Teagen Lenderink, Brentwood AcademyTrey Turk, OaklandConnor Wood, Lexington

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.