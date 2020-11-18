Advertisement

Thanksgiving spending up 53% in 2020

By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Consumers say they expect to spend 53 percent more on Thanksgiving in 2020 than they did in 2019, according to a survey conducted by Lending Tree.

According to the survey, Americans say they expect to spend $475 hosting Thanksgiving with Millennials expected to spend the highest amount ($556.46) and Baby Boomers expected to spend the lowest ($173.83).

The survey also found that more people are hosting gatherings, but with an average of nine guests, which is down from 2019′s average of 10 guests.

42 percent of respondents said they’re worried about arguments at the dinner table with 22 percent saying they’re concerned about a political debate and 15 percent are worried about the discussion around COVID-19.

