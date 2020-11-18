Advertisement

Thousands of items donated to Smoky’s Pantry as part of program to dismiss UT parking citations

By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Smoky’s Pantry is expecting to receive a delivery of over 2,100 food and personal care donations Wednesday.

The massive donation was made possible by a new program called “Donations for Citations” which allowed students to receive up to $32 toward UT parking citations in exchange for donations to Smoky’s Pantry. Students were asked to donate at least five food or personal care items to receive the credit.

UT’s Parking and Transit Services Department set up a donation box in their office to help bring in more items.

In all, 2,125 cans, boxes, or personal care items were donated as part of the program. The donations dismissed a total of 425 citations which were valued at a total of $12,344.

“We are so grateful for this donation from the Donations for Citations program and the continued support from SGA, Parking and Transit Services, and many other UT departments,” said Caitlynne Fox, director of Smokey’s Pantry. “At Smokey’s Pantry, we rely on donations of food and hygiene items to provide our guests with items that are typically not available through our sponsoring food pantry.”

All donations are used to help UT students who are experiencing food insecurity.

“This program has helped raise awareness of food insecurity and Smokey’s Pantry on campus which is always needed. Food insecurity is a stigmatized topic and it can be hard for people to talk about or ask for help. With 30% of UT students experiencing food insecurity, any opportunity to raise awareness around programs aimed at helping students is incredibly important.”

To learn more or give a donation visit the Smoky’s Pantry website.

