Time is running out to get COVID-19 test results before Thanksgiving

The Knox County Health Department said time left to receive COVID-19 test results is running out before Thanksgiving.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department said the time left to receive COVID-19 test results is running out before Thanksgiving.

On Tuesday, Knox County Health Department representative Charity Menefee said current lab turn around times were sitting at four to seven days. That means anyone who receives testing in Knox County after Thursday, November 19 may not get results until after Thanksgiving.

Tuesday afternoon during Governor Lee’s COVID-19 press briefing, Dr. Linda Piercy said Tennessee labs are preparing for a surge in COVID-19 testing which could delay results even longer.

Increased demand for tests could be due to the holidays and increasing case counts causing more exposures across the state.

Health officials also reiterated that testing alone is not enough to prevent the virus from spreading as the test represents only a pinpoint in time. Individuals who have been exposed to the virus could become sick at any point from two to 14 days later.

The Knox County Health Department said the best time to get tested after exposure is within five to seven days.

