Advertisement

Vols set for neutral-site showdown vs. Gonzaga

The next chapter in the non-conference rivalry has been set for Dec. 2 in Indianapolis.
Vols and Zags set to meet on Dec. 2nd
Vols and Zags set to meet on Dec. 2nd(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Rick Russo
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee-Gonzaga series has provided several classic showdowns since the programs first met in 2007, and the next chapter in the non-conference rivalry has been set for Dec. 2 in Indianapolis.

The early-season slugfest between the preseason No. 1-ranked Zags and the 12th-ranked Volunteers will be played at Indy’s Bankers Life Fieldhouse as part of ESPN’s Jimmy V Classic doubleheader. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. The night’s second matchup features No. 2 Baylor against No. 8 Illinois.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s Jimmy V Classic will be contested without fans in attendance. Indianapolis also is the site of this season’s Final Four in April. This will be the seventh all-time meeting between Tennessee and Gonzaga, and the sixth at a neutral site. In the most recent meeting, the Volunteers upset the top-ranked and previously unbeaten Zags in Phoenix on Dec. 9, 2018.

The Vols and Bulldogs have previously met in Seattle (2007 and 2015), Orlando (2008), Nashville (2016), Phoenix (2018) and once in Knoxville in 2009.

Gonzaga leads the series, 4-2. At least one of the teams has been ranked in the AP top 25 for five of the previous six matchups. Shortly after coach Rick Barnes was hired at Tennessee in the spring of 2015, he and Zags head coach Mark Few scheduled a two-game, neutral-site series that saw the Vols travel to Seattle (Key Arena) in December of 2015 before the Bulldogs came to Nashville (Bridgestone Arena) in 2016. Gonzaga won both contests.

In addition to its thrilling upset-win in 2018, Tennessee’s other win in the series was an 82-72 victory in Seattle on Dec. 29, 2007. At the conclusion of the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season, Gonzaga owned a 31-2 record and the nation’s best percentage (.939).

The Bulldogs also led the country in scoring offense (87.4 ppg) and scoring margin, winning their games by an average of 19.6 points per game.

Gonzaga is the only program in the country to have reached 30 wins in each of the last four seasons. The Zags extended their active, Division I-leading streak of regular-season conference titles to eight in 2019-20.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TBI says a missing boy used a tarp for a shelter while lost in the woods.
Missing boy made tarp shelter in the woods to survive overnight before being rescued, TBI says
(Photo by Randy Davis)
Knoxville’s Golden Corral closes permanently due to COVID-19 issues
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
White House reverses course on call for Tennessee statewide mask mandate
Frank Barron sprang into action and went to check on his 68-year-old neighbor, only to find him...
Victim in Knoxville armed robbery cried for help, witness said
Three people, including two teenagers, were arrested after a shooting at a North Carolina...
3 arrested after teen killed at NC Walmart

Latest News

Blake Thomas is believed to be in the East Ridge area
Chattanooga police searching for ‘endangered runaway’ child
The outside of The Village Mercantile with construction equipment in the background.
Knoxville business determined to stay open amid pandemic and construction
Tenn. man provides free pizza to people in need
Teachers found ways to incorporate the character curriculum into different subjects
Character education at Crossville school taught students empathy
The University of Tennessee Medical Center was mentioned in the US News Best Hospital report. /...
Knoxville hospital heads asking for help adhering to COVID-19 protocols