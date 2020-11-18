Webb’s Britt signs scholarship papers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Webb School of Knoxville will celebrate All-State senior golfer Reece Britt and his signing a National Letter of Intent to continue his golf career at Austin Peay State University, Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

The outdoor ceremony will take place at 12:10 p.m. at Webb School’s Science Center fountain on the Webb School campus.

Britt is a five-year letterman for the Spartan varsity boys' golf team with an impressive career resume that includes three top-10 finishes at the TSSAA Division II-A State Golf Championships.

The two-time team captain (2019, 2020) finished eighth at the 2016 state contest as an eighth-grader and most recently took third at this year’s state tournament, posting a 2-over-par 146 – just four strokes short of first place – to lead his Spartan team to a third-place state trophy. In addition, Britt earned a bronze medal at the 2020 region tournament as he and his Spartan teammates clinched the region team title.

As a Tennessee Sports Writers Association All-State selection, Britt won the region crown his junior year and was a 5Star Preps First Team All-State selection. He was also named to the Knox News All-PrepXtra boys golf team for the 2019 season and picked up Knox News Golfer to Watch for the 2020-2021 year kudos along the way. In addition, he is a recipient of Webb’s Spartan Award, which recognizes leadership, character and achievement in a varsity sport.

Britt was named 2019 Sneds Tour Player of the Year (Masters) and later, a 2020 Sneds Tour Spirit of Golf Award winner. He finished third as an individual at the 2020 Tennessee Junior PGA Tour Championship and was a two-time member of Team East in the Tennessee Junior Cup (2018, 2019).

For the past four years, Britt has served as a play-by-play broadcaster for Webb’s student-run W.O.W. (Webb on the Web) Network that provides live streaming of Spartan athletics. He is also active with Webb’s Upper School Student Government Association and Honor Committee, as well as the Spartan Pep Band. In 2019, he was inducted into Webb’s Tri-M Music Honor Society.

“I am very proud of Reece for everything he has accomplished,” says Webb head varsity golf coach, Jeremiah LaDage. “He has worked so hard to put himself in this position and I’m excited to see him moving on to the next level. Austin Peay will not only be receiving an outstanding golfer, but also a fantastic young man.”

