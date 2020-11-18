White House reverses course on call for Tennessee statewide mask mandate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - The White House has backed off a recommendation for Tennessee to implement a statewide mask mandate, according to a report from News Channel 5.

White House recommendations published October 11 said, “A statewide mask mandate must be issued to stop the spread of the virus in rural and urban areas in Tennessee.” However, the following week’s update had edited the recommendations to omit the mask mandate, rather suggesting that health officials “message to communities” that they should “always wear a mask in public places.”

The change in messaging comes as cases, hospitalizations and deaths reach an all-time high in Tennessee.

News Channel 5 Investigates spoke with a Tennessee doctor who said he wonders if recommendations were made due to any scientific evidence.

“Clearly, you wonder: has the White House Task Force changed? We are seeing a lot of those members less and less,” said Franklin Dr. Aaron Milstone. "I would be very frustrated if politics were the guidance behind the change in this message.”

Milstone has been an advocate for mask mandates since the pandemic began.

Governor Bill Lee has been adamant so far about not issuing a statewide mandate, instead leaving it up to individual Tennessee counties to decide.

News Channel 5′s Phil Williams contributed to this report.

