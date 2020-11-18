William Blount, Heritage Middle to go virtual Thursday, Friday
William Blount High School and Heritage Middle School will go to virtual learning Thursday and Friday, school officials said Wednesday.
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
All Blount County Schools will go to virtual learning November 23 and November 24.
The school system said it planned to return to in-person learning November 30.
