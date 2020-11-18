Advertisement

With Black Friday on the horizon, local businesses prepare holiday sales

Local businesses aren’t looking to compete with big box stores
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Black Friday marks the official start of holiday shopping.

As big-box stores turn to earlier and earlier black Friday deals, some local businesses are joining in.

”Why should you spend an enormous amount of money and try and get it done all in one day or one weekend,” said Tim Harris, founder of Knoxville Wholesale Furniture.

Harris’ company started holiday deals at the beginning of November.

While not small, Harris highlights his business’s local ties, and how shopping at his store, and others like it can benefit the community in larger ways than shopping at a large box store.

”Locally owned, family-owned businesses, which do the major supporting in our community, especially in a charitable way,” said Harris.

In the Old City, stores like Rala are looking to hit it big in holiday sales.

”We’re grateful for the business we’ve been able to get this year but we’re really hoping to be able to step up for November and December,” said Manager Eli Fredrick.

Having to adapt for COVID 19, stores like Rala may be better prepared to make more money this year, than in years past.

”We’ve had to limit the number of people in our shop but, we’ve put 95 percent of the items in our shop online, that’s what we spent the two weeks were shut down doing,” said Fredrick.

While knowing people will shop on Black Friday, Fredrick is hoping the Saturday after, will bring their larger crowds.

”You’re getting money directly into the pocket of the people in your community,” said Fredrick.

Small Business Saturday, was started by American Express in 2010, now it marks an important day for locally owned businesses to make a profit at the end of the year.

