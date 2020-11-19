Advertisement

2020 won’t stop you from getting the perfect Christmas tree

By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the holiday season approaches many Tennesseans are planning a trip to find their perfect Christmas tree.

Many Christmas tree farms across the state are opening earlier than usual, with some welcoming guests beginning on Nov. 21.

Christmas tree farms throughout Tennessee have adjusted to keep visitors safe amid the pandemic. Many farms are limiting capacity and transitioning to mobile checkout areas. Sanitization stations and plastic barriers will help guests celebrate the holidays in a safe way.

Many businesses are asking families to call ahead to reserve a time slot to pick their tree.

“Our greatest concern this season is keeping our customers, workers, and family safe,” owner Dawn Gray of Wildwood Christmas Tree Farm in Woodbury said. “Our online store allows customers to purchase trees and other items in advance. Customers can remain in their vehicles while we deliver their items and tie their tree to the top.”

Visit Pick Tennessee’s website or use the Pick Tennessee mobile app to find a Christmas tree farm near you.

