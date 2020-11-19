Advertisement

Airbnb cracking down on Nashville house parties

Airbnb announced that it is cracking down on Nashville house parties at its locations amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the city and state.
This image shows the logo for Airbnb.
This image shows the logo for Airbnb.(Source: Airbnb via AP)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:23 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WTVF reported Airbnb said Wednesday it suspended or removed more than 100 listings in Nashville that have either received complaints or violated its policies.

WTVF reported Airbnb said Wednesday it suspended or removed more than 100 listings in Nashville that have either received complaints or violated its policies.

“The vast majority of hosts in Nashville contribute positively to their neighborhoods and economy, and they also take important steps to help prevent unauthorized parties - like establishing clear house rules, quiet hours, and communicating in advance with their guests. Our actions today address the small minority of hosts who have previously received warnings about hosting responsibly or have otherwise violated our policies,” the company said in a release on Wednesday.

Airbnb said the hosts were notified of the changes last week.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

