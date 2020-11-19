All Vol, all sunshine for now, but rain is approaching

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two more days of sunshine await us! That follows the coldest mornings of the season, which came back-to-back.

Rain is here early Monday and again Wednesday morning. Thanksgiving shapes up nicely and is decently warm.

WHAT TO EXPECT

That sunshine really helped make it more comfortable Thursday afternoon. As anticipated, practically every local city was between 58°-62°. All in all, a great-looking day!

We’re still chilly Friday morning, below freezing on the Plateau and Mountains alike. Playoff Friday is nice, but temps will hover in the lower 50s for most, since the games come after dusk.

There’s a noticeable jump Saturday morning, so you could get away with a lighter jacket, instead of a coat and gloves. Then we’re climbing the ladder under decent - but not full - sunshine. Our top temperatures of the afternoon, now coming around 3 o’clock Eastern, will be right around 68°.

In your ‘I’m All Vol’ Forecast, the Big Orange are away in Auburn, Alabama for a night game. Temps will drop of course, but only from the upper 50s to the mid 50s. Weather is not a real factor in the game.

Saturday Vols are at Auburn (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Here come the clouds on Sunday! We are dry Sunday, at least during the daytime, but only marginally cooler than Saturday (so mid 60s for most). Rain is back, however, by early Monday morning. This is a fast-moving storm, and we expect less than 0.10″ of rain. Many will stay dry and then the sun comes back out Monday afternoon.

Tuesday is generally quiet but we’re slightly cooler and back to ‘typical November’ weather. Heavier rain is just a bit slower Wednesday, leading up to Thanksgiving. By the time you’re roasting the turkey on Thanksgiving, we’re warmer and dry. Nice holiday overall!

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

