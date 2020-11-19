Colin Kaepernick calls for release of former Black Panther convicted of killing police officer

(WVLT/CBS) - Free-agent NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has called for the release of Mumia Abu-Jamal, a former Black Panther convicted of killing a Philidelphia police officer in 1981.

Kaepernick made the statement during a virtual conference Monday.

“We’re in the midst of a movement that says ‘Black Lives Matter.’ And if that’s truly the case, then it means that Mumia’s life and legacy must matter,” Kaepernick said in a video statement. “And the causes that he sacrificed his life and freedom for must matter as well.”

64-year-old Abu-Jamal is a former radio reporter who was sentenced to death for the murder of Officer Daniel Faulkner. Police said the officer stopped Abu-Jamal’s brother for driving the wrong way down a city street. Abu-Jamal reportedly saw the traffic stop and shot the officer. The officer was able to shoot back, striking Abu-Jamal who was found injured at the scene.

Abu-Jamal claims he was framed and did not shoot the officer. He stated in 2001 that racism among the judge and the jury led to his conviction. Abu-Jamal was resentenced to life in 2012. He has since filed multiple appeals.

Kaepernick agreed with claims that Abu-Jamal was framed in the murder and not given a fair trial.

“Mumia has been in prison longer than I’ve been alive,” Kaepernick said. “His story has not changed. Mumia was shot, brutalized, arrested and chained to a hospital bed. The first police officer assigned to him wrote in a report that ‘The Negro male made no comment,’ as cited in Philly Mag. Yet 64 days into the investigation, another officer testified that Mumia has confessed to the killing.”

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court initiated an investigation into the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office for its handling of the case. All legal appeals for Abu-Jamal were halted as the court investigates.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.