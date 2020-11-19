Advertisement

Colin Kaepernick calls for release of former Black Panther convicted of killing police officer

Kaepernick backed up claims that Abu-Jamal was framed in the murder and not given a fair trial.
In this Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a...
In this Nov. 16, 2019 file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga. (Source: AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File) (WOWT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT/CBS) - Free-agent NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has called for the release of Mumia Abu-Jamal, a former Black Panther convicted of killing a Philidelphia police officer in 1981.

Kaepernick made the statement during a virtual conference Monday.

“We’re in the midst of a movement that says ‘Black Lives Matter.’ And if that’s truly the case, then it means that Mumia’s life and legacy must matter,” Kaepernick said in a video statement. “And the causes that he sacrificed his life and freedom for must matter as well.”

64-year-old Abu-Jamal is a former radio reporter who was sentenced to death for the murder of Officer Daniel Faulkner. Police said the officer stopped Abu-Jamal’s brother for driving the wrong way down a city street. Abu-Jamal reportedly saw the traffic stop and shot the officer. The officer was able to shoot back, striking Abu-Jamal who was found injured at the scene.

Abu-Jamal claims he was framed and did not shoot the officer. He stated in 2001 that racism among the judge and the jury led to his conviction. Abu-Jamal was resentenced to life in 2012. He has since filed multiple appeals.

Kaepernick agreed with claims that Abu-Jamal was framed in the murder and not given a fair trial.

“Mumia has been in prison longer than I’ve been alive,” Kaepernick said. “His story has not changed. Mumia was shot, brutalized, arrested and chained to a hospital bed. The first police officer assigned to him wrote in a report that ‘The Negro male made no comment,’ as cited in Philly Mag. Yet 64 days into the investigation, another officer testified that Mumia has confessed to the killing.”

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court initiated an investigation into the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office for its handling of the case. All legal appeals for Abu-Jamal were halted as the court investigates.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - UPS Electric Package Car
UPS worker killed at Kentucky facility
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee removes his mask as he begins a news conference July 1, 2020, in...
White House reverses course on call for Tennessee statewide mask mandate
Carter County Sheriff's Office
9-year-old Tennessee girl killed in drive-by shooting while asleep on the couch
Thanksgiving meal
East Tennessee restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day
According to KPD, Savannah Dillon was last seen at her home on the 7900 block of West Cliff...
KPD searching for missing 20-year-old woman

Latest News

H&M now open at West Town Mall
H&M store opens at West Town Mall
Many Christmas tree farms across the state are opening earlier than usual, with some welcoming...
2020 won’t stop you from getting the perfect Christmas tree
UT Chancellor Donde Plowman in quarantine after close contact with COVID-19 case
Author uses time in jail to write book to help others.
Overcoming the odds, Knoxville man uses jail time to become an author