Dollywood announces Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals

Dollywood announced special deals that will be offered on Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2020.
Dollywood sign
Dollywood sign(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -

Special discounts for Black Friday include:

  • A free upgrade to super pass and basic waterpark dining package
  • Discounts for renewal of super pass with basic waterpark dining
  • Discounts for new pass holders and super passes with basic waterpark dining

Cyber weekend deals include:

  • Lodging discounts
  • A free refillable mug with the purchase of a season pass
  • Discounts of Dollywood season passes and super passes

To take part in the discounted holiday deals visit the Dollywood website.

