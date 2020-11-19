Dollywood announces Black Friday, Cyber Monday deals
Dollywood announced special deals that will be offered on Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2020.
Special discounts for Black Friday include:
- A free upgrade to super pass and basic waterpark dining package
- Discounts for renewal of super pass with basic waterpark dining
- Discounts for new pass holders and super passes with basic waterpark dining
Cyber weekend deals include:
- Lodging discounts
- A free refillable mug with the purchase of a season pass
- Discounts of Dollywood season passes and super passes
To take part in the discounted holiday deals visit the Dollywood website.
