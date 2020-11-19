Georgia man accused of child molestation could have Tennessee victims

COMMERCE, Ga. (WVLT/WREG) — A Georgia man indicted on 31 counts of child molestation could have more victims, and some of them may be in Tennessee.

Memphis affiliate WREG reports that the suspect, 56-year-old Steve Michael Blackmon, lived in Memphis in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said he owned Hockey Stop Memphis on the second floor of the Mall of Memphis and even coached the Cordova Wolves for several years.

WREG reported Blackmon left Memphis in 2002 or 2003 after being questioned about inappropriate behavior with kids.

If you knew him during his time in Memphis, call the GBI at (404) 270-8870.

