H&M store opens at West Town Mall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - H&M is now open at West Town Mall.

The new storefront is located at the corner where Victoria’s Secret was formerly located.

The national fast fashion brand carries clothing and accessories for men women, and kids and has locations all across the US.

Before the Knoxville location opened, the closest H&M store was located at Hamilton Place Mall in Chattanooga.

According to the store’s website, “H&M is one of the worlds leading fashion retailers, offering our customers fashion and quality at the best price. We offer a wide range of clothing, with everything from basics to the latest fashion trends. With new items arriving in the stores daily, customers will always be surprised by the fresh selection of merchandise.”

