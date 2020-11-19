Hundreds get a warm Thanksgiving meal as yearly tradition continues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Yearly the O’Connor Senior Center in Knoxville holds a large Thanksgiving dinner.

COVID-19 forced the center to get creative in how they held the 2020 edition.

A parade, full of music and inflatable lawn ornaments was what they turned to this year.

“It’s been really hard on us, not to mention, being able to call our seniors and our participants say they’re lonely they’re ready to get out, so when we’re able and blessed with such beautiful weather and get them out in a safe way, to see them, take care of them and love on them a little bit, it has just made the difference in everybody’s well being,” said Calie Terry, manager of the O’Connor Center.

200 people were signed up to get a meal, some even signed up to take food to neighbors who can’t get out.

”They wanna know how we are, they’re more concerned with how we’re doing and how we’ve been without them,” said Terry.

People driving through had stories like Glenn and Kyla Newton. Glenn has been on a seven-month furlough from his hospitality job, and the two are cutting their Thanksgiving dinner completely.

“It’s just the two of us we’re not having a big Thanksgiving dinner because we’re trying to be careful,” said Newton.

Newton repeatedly said he was thankful this year for the meals being given out.

The O’Connor Center teamed up with NHC Farragut to supply the meals.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.