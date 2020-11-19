Kentucky woman accused in stabbing death of Tennessee friend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 20-year-old woman from Kentucky is facing an indictment for the stabbing death of her friend which investigators say stemmed from an argument.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says a grand jury indicted Haley Berry on a count of second-degree murder.

According to the DA’s office, on May 30, Berry was with a group of friends at a Memphis residence when she and the victim got into an argument.

Witnesses reportedly told investigators that Berry grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim several times in the neck. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The DA’s office says Berry then called the victim’s mother detailing what happened as she was driving back to Elizabethtown, Kentucky. There, officials took her into custody and returned her to Memphis.

She is now at Shelby County Women’s Jail East.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.