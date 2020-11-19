Kentucky woman charged in stabbing death in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Kentucky woman was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of a friend during an argument, a Tennessee prosecutor said.

Harley Berry, 20, of Elizabethtown, was being held in the Shelby County Women’s Jail East, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said in a news release Wednesday.

Investigators said Berry was with friends on May 30 at a rented house in Memphis when she got into an argument with Elijah McQueary, 22. The news release said witnesses reported that Berry stabbed McQueary several times with a kitchen knife. He was taken to a hospital and died.

Investigators say Berry called McQueary’s mother and told her what happened, Weirich’s release said. Berry was arrested in Elizabethtown and returned to Memphis.

Jail records did not indicate whether McQueary is represented by a lawyer who could comment on her behalf.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.